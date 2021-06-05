Emiliano Buendia: Aston Villa agree club-record £30m deal for Norwich City midfielder

By Phil McNultyBBC Sport

Norwich players Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Buendia with the Championship trophy
Buendia (right) has just won promotion to the Premier League for the second time with Norwich

Aston Villa have agreed a club-record deal worth an initial £30m for Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia.

Villa have moved swiftly to head off potential interest from Arsenal.

The Argentine, 24, was the Canaries' player of the season as they cruised to the Championship title last term and a return to the Premier League.

The deal, which includes add-ons and a sell-on clause, is close to completion with personal terms agreed and a medical already conducted in Argentina.

Villa have put together a total package which will eclipse the signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentford last summer, which was an initial £28m rising to £32m with add-ons.

Buendia has won promotion twice in his three years with Norwich, either side of making 36 Premier League appearances as the Canaries were relegated in 2019-20.

