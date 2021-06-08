Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Reece James scored seven goals in 2020-21 having netted just four in his career prior to last season

Blackpool have signed Doncaster left-back Reece James on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old turned down a new deal with Rovers and will join the Seasiders as a free agent on 1 July.

The former Manchester United, Wigan and Sunderland man scored seven goals in 48 appearances for Doncaster last season.

"Playing in the Championship was something that I'd set out to do following what had happened in the season, so it was a massive pull to come here," he told the club website. external-link

