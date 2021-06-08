Reece James: Blackpool sign Doncaster Rovers left-back on three-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Blackpool
Blackpool have signed Doncaster left-back Reece James on a three-year deal.
The 27-year-old turned down a new deal with Rovers and will join the Seasiders as a free agent on 1 July.
The former Manchester United, Wigan and Sunderland man scored seven goals in 48 appearances for Doncaster last season.
"Playing in the Championship was something that I'd set out to do following what had happened in the season, so it was a massive pull to come here," he told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.