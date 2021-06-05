Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Kevin de Bruyne (right) has scored 21 goals and assisted 38 more in 80 games for Belgium

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St-Petersburg.

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has had minor surgery on his facial injury and will join the Belgium squad on Monday.

Belgium meet Russia in their Euro 2020 opener on 12 June before facing Denmark (17 June) and Finland (21 June).

"The operation only took 20 minutes," said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. "It went very well, very positively."

Belgium are the world's top-ranked team and De Bruyne is set to be a key player in their bid for a first major title.

"That small intervention was necessary with a view to the long term," Martinez added. "He will not need a long recovery.

"The medical staff are satisfied with the result. We are looking forward to Monday when he will join our squad."

Belgium's final warm-up game is at home to Croatia on Sunday following a 1-1 in Thursday's friendly with Greece. Croatia were also held 1-1, by Andorra on Tuesday.

"We have to show that we have taken a step forward in the preparation," said Martinez. "We are facing a strong team, with a lot of experience and technical qualities in midfield.

"We are going to have to be sharp and concentrated. It is a test for the group stage of the European Championship, and this is a match we need."