Scott McTominay is expected to start against Luxembourg on Sunday after sitting out Scotland's draw with the Netherlands

International friendly: Luxembourg v Scotland Venue: Stade Josy Barthel Date: Sunday, 6 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland are capable of a telling impact at Euro 2020 and will not be content "just to make up the numbers," insists midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scots face Czech Republic, England and Croatia in the country's first major men's tournament for 23 years.

In their 10 previous finals - two Euros and eight World Cups - Scotland have never made it beyond the group stages.

"It's not just a case of turning up and it's party time," said Manchester United's McTominay.

"We want to play well and that's the sole ambition the manager's told us. We want to get results, it's not a case of being easy-ozy and it's our first tournament for 23 years.

"That's never been the way. We're coming here to improve and hopefully build for the next tournament we might go to.

"I feel we're improving at such a rapid rate that we don't want to stop."

After depleted Scotland's creditable 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday, Clarke's hand is strengthened with only John Fleck unavailable for the final warm-up game away to Luxembourg on Sunday.

With the Euros opener against the Czechs at Hampden looming eight days later, McTominay says it is a chance for the majority of the squad to enhance their selection prospects.

"It's a good game for us and we want to keep improving," the 24-year-old added.

"The other night we had seven players stay behind in Spain and we still should have beaten Holland. So for us that's a real stepping stone to keep the forward momentum going.

"It's a really good opportunity for the boys to stake their claim for a place in the team. That's the ambition for myself and all the players. Nobody is a dead cert other than probably Andy Robertson."

Having earned praise from Sir Alex Ferguson, McTominay was a stand-out in Man United's Europa League final defeat to Villarreal and has risen to prominence for club and country.

"Sir Alex is an icon and somebody I admire immensely," he said.

"Steve Clarke is always so honest and open with me. He expects a lot from me and I enjoy that responsibility.

"He is most definitely demanding and it's good for my game as well as I'm getting older - 24 now - so it's a chance for me to go that next level in my game."