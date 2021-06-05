Last updated on .From the section England

Gareth Southgate says England's players will ignore any "adverse reaction" and take the knee during Euro 2020.

Boos circulated around the Riverside Stadium when players took a knee before England's friendly win with Austria in midweek.

Southgate said at the time "some people aren't understanding the message".

Speaking on Saturday, before Sunday's friendly with Romania, the England boss added: "We feel more determined than ever to take the knee."

