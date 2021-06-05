Euro Under-21 Championship
Germany U21Germany U2120:00Portugal U21Portugal U21
Venue: Stadion Stozice

Germany U21 v Portugal U21: We will have to overcome 'great' side, says Portugal boss Jorge

Lukas Nmecha celebrates scoring for the Germany Under-21 team
Lukas Nmecha has made three senior appearances for Manchester City - all as a substitute

Portugal will have to overcome an "aggressive" and "great" Germany team if they are to win the European Under-21 Championship for the first time, says coach Rui Jorge.

The two teams meet in Sunday's final in Ljubljana, Slovenia (20:00 BST).

While Germany are looking to win the competition for a third time, Portugal were runners-up in 1994 and 2015.

"They have pace and intensity in their movement and passing, which is difficult to counter," added Jorge.

Will Man City's Nmecha impress in final?

Germany are competing in their third successive final - with the previous two having been against Spain, who they beat in Poland in 2017, then lost to in Italy two years later.

Manchester City's Hamburg-born forward Lukas Nmecha played at Under-21 level for England, where he was raised, before switching to Germany in 2019.

The 22-year-old, who has had loan spells at Middlesbrough, Preston and Wolfsburg, has propelled Germany to the final with three goals in this year's tournament, having spent the 2020-21 season with Anderlecht, where he scored 14 times in 31 league appearances.

Germany coach Stefan Kuntz has hailed his team's spirit as "outstanding".

"The teams that were rated higher in terms of market value are all at home," he added. "I think the lads have already shown they have a lot of talent in them."

Portugal had Wolves midfielder Vitinha and Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot in their starting line-up when they beat defending champions Spain in the semi-finals.

