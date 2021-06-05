International Friendlies
SwedenSweden3ArmeniaArmenia1

Sweden 3-1 Armenia: Sweden head to Euro 2020 on a winning note

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Sweden's Marcus Danielson in action against Armenia
Sweden will be competing in their seventh European Championship at Euro 2020
Euro 2020 on the BBC
Dates: Friday 11 June-Sunday 11 July. Host cities: London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Copenhagen. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Click here for more details

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof helped Sweden beat Armenia in their final match before Euro 2020.

After goals by Emil Forsberg and Marcus Danielson sent the hosts into a commanding lead in Stockholm, former Arsenal and Birmingham midfielder Sebastian Larsson had a penalty saved.

Lindelof was denied before Vahan Bichakhchyan pulled a goal back.

Substitute Marcus Berg restored Sweden's two-goal cushion in Saturday's friendly.

Sweden launch their Euro 2020 campaign against Spain in Seville on 14 June.

The 1992 semi-finalists then head to St Petersburg where they meet Slovakia on 18 June and, five days later, Poland.

Sweden's Euro 2020 Group E fixtures
Monday, 14 JuneSpain (Seville)20:00 BST
Friday, 18 JuneSlovakia (St Petersburg)14:00 BST
Wednesday, 23 JunePoland (St Petersburg)17:00 BST

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Olsen
  • 2LustigSubstituted forKrafthat 72'minutes
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 24Danielson
  • 5BengtssonBooked at 90mins
  • 7LarssonSubstituted forClaessonat 45'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 20Olsson
  • 8EkdalSubstituted forSvanbergat 72'minutes
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forSemaat 85'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forQuaisonat 72'minutes
  • 11IsakSubstituted forBergat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Granqvist
  • 9Berg
  • 12Johnsson
  • 13Svensson
  • 15Sema
  • 16Krafth
  • 17Claesson
  • 19Svanberg
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt
  • 25Larsson
  • 26Cajuste

Armenia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Yurchenko
  • 24Monroy Ararat
  • 4Voskanyan
  • 2CalisirSubstituted forKhachumyanat 74'minutes
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 23BichakhchyanBooked at 90mins
  • 6AnguloSubstituted forBayramyanat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15SpertsyanSubstituted forGrigoryanat 45'minutes
  • 19HakobyanSubstituted forMuradyanat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 9MiranyanSubstituted forBarseghyanat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22AdamyanSubstituted forShaghoyanat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Grigoryan
  • 7Bayramyan
  • 8Muradyan
  • 11Barseghyan
  • 14Shaghoyan
  • 16Nersesyan
  • 17Khachumyan
  • 20Melkonyan
  • 21Terteryan
  • 25Babayan
Referee:
Mattias Gestranius

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamArmenia
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away21

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden 3, Armenia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sweden 3, Armenia 1.

  3. Booking

    Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ken Sema (Sweden).

  5. Post update

    Jordy Monroy Ararat (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Vahan Bichakhchyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Marcus Danielson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Vahan Bichakhchyan (Armenia).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Robin Quaison (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Taron Voskanyan (Armenia).

  12. Booking

    Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden).

  15. Post update

    Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden).

  17. Post update

    Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pierre Bengtsson with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vahan Bichakhchyan (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zhirayr Shaghoyan with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Ken Sema replaces Emil Forsberg.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th June 2021

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC