Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Sweden will be competing in their seventh European Championship at Euro 2020

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: Friday 11 June-Sunday 11 July. Host cities: London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Copenhagen. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Click here for more details

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof helped Sweden beat Armenia in their final match before Euro 2020.

After goals by Emil Forsberg and Marcus Danielson sent the hosts into a commanding lead in Stockholm, former Arsenal and Birmingham midfielder Sebastian Larsson had a penalty saved.

Lindelof was denied before Vahan Bichakhchyan pulled a goal back.

Substitute Marcus Berg restored Sweden's two-goal cushion in Saturday's friendly.

Sweden launch their Euro 2020 campaign against Spain in Seville on 14 June.

The 1992 semi-finalists then head to St Petersburg where they meet Slovakia on 18 June and, five days later, Poland.

Sweden's Euro 2020 Group E fixtures Monday, 14 June Spain (Seville) 20:00 BST Friday, 18 June Slovakia (St Petersburg) 14:00 BST Wednesday, 23 June Poland (St Petersburg) 17:00 BST