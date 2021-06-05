International Friendlies
RussiaRussia1BulgariaBulgaria0

Russia 1-0 Bulgaria: Russia face Belgium at Euro 2020 on back of a win

Russia's Roman Zobnin in action against Bulgaria in a friendly before the start of Euro 2020
Russia finished runners-up to Belgium in their qualifying group for Euro 2020
Euro 2020 on the BBC
Russia warmed up for their Euro 2020 opener against Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, by beating Bulgaria.

Substitute Aleksandr Sobolev's late penalty secured a hard-earned win in Moscow seven days before facing Roberto Martinez's side in St Petersburg.

Russia missed a chance to open the scoring when defender Yuri Zhirkov's effort was saved before Sobolev's goal.

After playing Belgium on 12 June, Russia will face Finland on 16 June before meeting Denmark five days later.

Hosts Russia were the lowest-ranked side at the 2018 World Cup but knocked out Spain on their way to the quarter-finals.

They start Euro 2020 38th in the world - 16 places above group rivals Finland.

Russia's Euro 2020 Group B fixtures
Saturday, 12 JuneBelgium (St Petersburg)20:00 BST
Wednesday, 16 JuneFinland (St Petersburg)14:00 BST
Monday, 21 JuneDenmark (Copenhagen)20:00 BST

Line-ups

Russia

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Shunin
  • 21BarinovSubstituted forDiveevat 51'minutes
  • 14DzhikiyaBooked at 90mins
  • 5Semenov
  • 4KaravaevSubstituted forFigueira Fernandesat 72'minutes
  • 11Zobnin
  • 7Ozdoev
  • 18ZhirkovSubstituted forAl Miranchukat 78'minutes
  • 20IonovSubstituted forKuzyaevat 45'minutes
  • 17GolovinSubstituted forMostovoyat 62'minutes
  • 22DzyubaSubstituted forSobolevat 58'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 3Diveev
  • 6Cheryshev
  • 9Sobolev
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Dyupin
  • 19Zhemaletdinov
  • 23Kuzyaev
  • 27Mostovoy
  • 29Mukhin
  • 39Safonov

Bulgaria

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 23KaradzhovSubstituted forGeorgievat 45'minutes
  • 25Hristov
  • 4Antov
  • 3Hristov
  • 6KaragarenSubstituted forTuritsovat 78'minutes
  • 16MalinovSubstituted forVitanovat 9'minutes
  • 18ChochevSubstituted forMinchevat 88'minutes
  • 21Tsvetanov
  • 11Despodov
  • 7YankovSubstituted forVutovat 62'minutes
  • 9GalabinovSubstituted forIlievat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Georgiev
  • 2Turitsov
  • 8Vutov
  • 10Kraev
  • 12Iliev
  • 13Mihaylov
  • 14Dimov
  • 15Bozhikov
  • 19Iliev
  • 20Iliev
  • 22Vitanov
  • 26Minchev
Referee:
Aleksey Kulbakov

Match Stats

Home TeamRussiaAway TeamBulgaria
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home13
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Russia 1, Bulgaria 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Russia 1, Bulgaria 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  4. Booking

    Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).

  6. Post update

    Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Magomed Ozdoev with a through ball following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Hristov (Bulgaria).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexander Sobolev (Russia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andrey Mostovoy with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Alexander Sobolev (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Hristov (Bulgaria).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria. Georgi Minchev replaces Ivaylo Chochev.

  14. Booking

    Alexander Sobolev (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Sobolev (Russia).

  16. Post update

    Ivaylo Chochev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Goal! Russia 1, Bulgaria 0. Alexander Sobolev (Russia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Penalty Russia. Aleksey Miranchuk draws a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Valentin Antov (Bulgaria) after a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Andrey Mostovoy (Russia).

