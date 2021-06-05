Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Middleton makes it 3-2 to Scotland from the penalty spot

Glenn Middleton tucked away a late penalty as Scotland beat Northern Ireland in an under-21 friendly.

The same player netted from the spot against the same opposition in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat.

Tom Clayton stabbed the hosts in front in Dumbarton, with Ben Wylie levelling soon after.

Ben Williamson restored the lead before half-time and Ryan Waide found an equaliser before Middleton's penalty made it 3-2.

The decisive penalty was awarded when Hibs winger Daniel MacKay was brought down after a surging run.

Liverpool centre-back Clayton opened the scoring from a Josh McPake free-kick, while Celtic's Wylie did well to stay on his feet under pressure to slip his shot home.

Rangers' Williamson thumped in an impressive strike but Ballymena United forward Ryan Waide forced in a rising shot at the near post after a flick-on from Oisin Smyth to bring the game level for a second time.

After Middleton's penalty, the visitors pressed for a third equaliser when Barry Baggley had a glimpse of goal from the edge of the box but his shot flew wide.

Scotland: Mair, Burroughs, Welsh, Clayton, Mayo, Banks, Kelly, Williamson, McPake, Chalmers, MacKay.

Substitutes: Slicker, Kinnear, Harper, Deas, Earhahon, Urain, Middleton, Jospeh, MacGregor, Bowie.

N Ireland: Mee, Stewart, Donnelly, Balmer, Cousin-Dawson, Hume, Johnston, Boyd-Munce, Wylie, Smith, Taylor.

Substitutes: Walsh. McClelland, Finlayson, Scott, Palmer, Baggley, Conn-Clarke, Boyle, Waide, McCann.