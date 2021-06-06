Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales topped group B at Euro 2016 after beating Russia 3-0 with goals from Aaron Ramsey (above), Neil Taylor and Gareth Bale

Euro 2020 Group A: Switzerland v Wales Venue: Olympic Stadium, Baku Date: Saturday, 12 June Kick-off : 14:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru. Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales kick off their Euro 2020 finals campaign in Azerbaijan on Saturday, 12 June.

Their opening Group A opponents are Switzerland. They then face Turkey, also in Baku, before playing Italy in Rome.

The winners and runners-up will both qualify automatically for the knockout stages.

The four third-placed teams with the best record in the six groups will also advance to the last 16.

Memorably Wales won their group containing England, Russia and Slovakia in 2016, and they went on to reach the semi-finals before losing to Portugal.

Can they match that success five years on?

Will they make it out of their group as they did in France, or will they face an early trip home from this time?

This is your chance to tell us what you think will happen.