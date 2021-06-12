National League - Play-off Semi-final
TorquayTorquay United2Notts CountyNotts County1

Torquay United v Notts County

Line-ups

Torquay

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Collings
  • 2Wynter
  • 4Cameron
  • 8Hall
  • 16Sherring
  • 31Lewis
  • 21Moxey
  • 10Little
  • 12Randell
  • 9Wright
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 11Andrews
  • 15Buse
  • 25Waters
  • 28Mbunga-Kimpioka

Notts County

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Brindley
  • 3Ellis
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 4Reeves
  • 29Miller
  • 23Chicksen
  • 8Doyle
  • 9Wootton
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 11Boldewijn

Substitutes

  • 5Turner
  • 7Barnett
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 18Knowles
  • 28Griffiths
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Torquay United 2, Notts County 1. Daniel Wright (Torquay United).

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Torquay United 1, Notts County 1.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Torquay United 1, Notts County 1.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Torquay United 1, Notts County 1. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Torquay United 1, Notts County 0. Daniel Wright (Torquay United).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United42259872363684
2Torquay422311868392980
3Stockport422114769323777
4Hartlepool4222101066432376
5Notts County4220101262412170
6Chesterfield422161560431769
7Bromley4219121163531069
8Wrexham4219111264432168
9Eastleigh421812124940966
10Halifax42198156354965
11Solihull Moors421971658481064
12Dag & Red42179165348560
13Maidenhead United421511166260256
14Boreham Wood421316135248455
15Aldershot42157205966-752
16Yeovil42157205868-1052
17Altrincham421211194660-1447
18Weymouth42116254571-2639
19Wealdstone42107254999-5037
20Woking4289254269-2733
21King's Lynn42710255098-4831
22Barnet4287273788-5131
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

