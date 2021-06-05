Last updated on .From the section Irish

Gregg was born in the County Londonderry village of Tobermore

Harry Gregg's wife Carolyn says the former Northern Ireland and Manchester United keeper would be humbled at being inducted into the NI Football Awards' Dr Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame.

The legendary Coleraine native, who displayed tremendous bravery in the 1958 Munich air disaster, died last year at the age of 87.

He was now been honoured by the Northern Ireland Football Awards.

"If he was here, he would simply say 'thank you'," Mrs Gregg said.

"He would be very humble too. He always was. I and my family have been touched by the response from people, from the attendance at the funeral to receiving this award.

"It has been very hard but I think somehow the support I've had from everybody, from Manchester United to people on the streets and in the shops, has helped me come to terms with Harry's passing.

"Harry was always very proud of being from Coleraine, from Northern Ireland. He would always refer to himself as Henry Gregg, Windsor Avenue, Coleraine."

Harry Gregg: The Hero of Munich

The Dr Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame award is part of the annual NI Football Awards, which are organised by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association and the Northern Ireland Football League.

Gregg spent nine seasons at Old Trafford playing 247 games for United. In 1958 he survived the Munich Air Disaster that claimed the lives of 23 people, including eight of Gregg's team-mates.

The Coleraine man is often referred to as the Hero of Munich as he pulled several survivors from the wreckage, including his manager Sir Matt Busby.

The 'Busby Babes' were returning from a European Cup game when the plane they were travelling on crashed while attempting to take off on the slush-covered runway at Munich-Riem Airport on 6 February 1958.

Later that same year, Gregg helped Northern Ireland reach the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, where he was named Best Goalkeeper by Fifa.

Harry's son John Gregg - a former Irish League player and respected coach - also paid tribute to his father.

"We're delighted to see Dad get this award. I know he was close to a number of pressmen so this award is very fitting and we are grateful to the Northern Ireland Football Awards panel for the award," he said.

"Dad loved football, whether it was playing for Manchester United and Northern Ireland or coaching at United, Shrewsbury, Swansea, Crewe and Carlisle, he just loved the game."

Daughter Jane Gregg said: "It's such a wonderful honour and I know Dad would have been very humbled. I'm very proud of Dad and want to thank everyone involved in honouring him.

"He was a very special human being, and we miss him every day."