Romero joined Manchester United on a free transfer in 2015 after leaving Italian side Sampdoria

Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero will leave Manchester United but the club are in talks with veteran midfielder Juan Mata over a new deal.

Romero, 34, has not featured for United since August 2020 following the return of Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

Spain's Mata, 33, has until 30 June to agree a new deal and extend his seven-year stay at Old Trafford.

A total of eight players have been released by the club.

Another of United's first-team keepers, Joel Pereira, 24, is set to leave the club but 38-year-old shot stopper Lee Grant is discussing extending his stay with the Red Devils.

Centre-back Max Taylor, 21, who overcame testicular cancer in 2018 and was on the bench for the Europa League tie with Astana in 2019, will also leave in the summer.

Mata signed for United from Chelsea for a then club record £37.1m in January 2014 but has only made nine Premier League appearances this season.