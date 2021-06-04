Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Ben Garrity began his career with non-league Warrington before joining Blackpool

Port Vale have signed midfielder Ben Garrity from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

Garrity, 24, spent 2020-21 on loan at Vale's League Two rivals Oldham Athletic, scoring four goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

"Ben is a young, hungry and ambitious footballer with great energy and fitness levels," Vale boss Darrell Clarke told the club's website. external-link

"We are very pleased to have secured his signature."

Garrity is Vale's second signing since Clarke was appointed following former Shrewsbury midfielder Brad Walker, and the club have not disclosed the length of his contract.

