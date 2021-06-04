Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Olivier Giroud was an unused substitute for the Champions League final while Thiago Silva came off injured in the first half

Chelsea have taken up options to sign striker Olivier Giroud and defender Thiago Silva on new one-year deals.

Frenchman Giroud, 34, and Brazilian Silva, 36, were due to be out of contract this summer but have agreed extensions for next season.

Earlier on Friday, Chelsea confirmed that manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension until 2024.

However, Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero, 39, will leave after four years with the club.

All three players were in the Chelsea squad for last Saturday's Champions League final, although Silva was the only one who featured in the win over Manchester City.

Giroud joined the club from Arsenal for about £18m in January 2018, going on to score 39 goals in 119 appearances.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "Olivier has been such a crucial part of so many big moments for this club, from his contribution to our FA Cup victory in 2018 to scoring 11 goals on the way to winning the Europa League in 2019.

"He has continued to score significant goals, and we will never forget his effort against Atletico Madrid on the way to winning the Champions League this season.

"With so much to still to play for, there was only one decision we could make when we exercised the option to extend his contract back in April."

Former AC Milan centre-back Silva arrived on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain last year and has scored twice in 34 games.

Granovskaia added: "When we brought Thiago Silva in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad. He has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us.

"We said when he signed that we hoped Thiago would add new trophies to his impressive list of honours, and he has done just that with our success in the Champions League. We hope that he carries on in exactly the same fashion in the coming year."

Back-up keeper Caballero made 38 appearances after arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2017.