Title win would be 'special', says Booth

Scott Booth says winning a 14th consecutive Scottish title could be the most satisfying of all for Glasgow City given the strength of opposition.

Booth's side need a point at home to third-top Rangers to hold off Celtic's challenge, with both their city rivals having turned professional this term.

If City lose, Celtic can take the title with a four-goal win over Motherwell.

"So much has happened and the game is moving forward rapidly now," head coach Booth said.

"There's three or four clubs who are backing their women's sides financially and we only have women's sides and we stand alone in that.

"From that perspective, it would be great if we can win the title because not only is it a 14th but it is a 14th for a club that just stands for women's and girls' football. It would be special."

City lost their lead after a 5-0 thumping at home by Rangers in December, when it looked like the power had shifted significantly towards the new professional outfits.

However, last month's 2-0 win in the reverse fixture took City five points clear and Booth is "proud" of the way his side have responded to the challenge, especially as a four-month break in the season because of the Covid-19 pandemic made it more difficult to "bed players in".

"I don't think either of those games will come into it," Booth said. "It is a stand-alone game with its own pressures.

The top half of the SWPL1 table

"We've spoken a lot as a group about remaining focused and understanding what's at stake but arriving at the game with the right mentality. It's important not to let this game become bigger than it needs to be."

Booth has no plans to keep tabs of the score from Celtic's match against Motherwell.

"I'm not one for that," he said. "I prefer just to make decisions based on what you need for your team."

For 34-year-old South Africa centre-half Janine van Wyk, it would be a first league title.

"To get a 14th title would be phenomenal," she said. "We are really excited for this match - we know it's a big one. It's ours to lose - or win.

"There will be a bit of nerves. It is a big match against a big opponent, so there's a lot at stake, but we have a good group of players who will rise to the occasion and the pressure."