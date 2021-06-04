Craig Levein: Brechin City appoint former Scotland boss as advisor to board
Former Scotland boss Craig Levein has joined Brechin City as an advisor to the board saying they face a "tough job" making a quick return to the SPFL.
The Angus club dropped out of the top leagues for the first time in 67 years after a play-off defeat by Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts.
They will play in the Highland League for the first time next season.
"New interim chairman Kevin Mackie has a clear vision for the club and it's one which I believe in," Levein said.
"I've known Kevin for many years and I have no doubt he will take the bull by the horns to turn things around for Brechin."
It is Levein's first role at a club since leaving Hearts a year ago, having spent seven months in an advisory role at the Tynecastle after being sacked as manager earlier in the season.
Brechin say the 56-year-old, who has also managed Cowdenbeath, Leicester City, Raith Rovers and Dundee United, will work closely with them creating a new club and community infrastructure and "will also support the new management team once they are appointed".
"Brechin City is a pretty special club who've been around for over 115 years and Kevin Mackie, who is Brechin born and bred, is intent on strengthening the club by building a sustainable business model around it," Levein said.
However, he also suggested that the club "will need to have bags of resilience, focus and stamina to get back to league 2".