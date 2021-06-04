International Friendlies
SpainSpain0PortugalPortugal0

Spain 0-0 Portugal: Aymeric Laporte makes debut in Euro 2020 warm-up

Spain and Portugal
The sides had only three shots on target between them

Aymeric Laporte made his Spain debut as they drew with Portugal in a Euro 2020 warm-up in front of 14,743 fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Manchester City defender Laporte, 27, was granted Spanish citizenship recently, having never played a senior game for France.

Alvaro Morata missed the best chance of the game late on when he hit the bar.

Portugal's only shot on target was the last touch but Danilo Pereira's header was straight at Unai Simon.

Spain had the better chances but Morata and Ferran Torres in particular were wasteful.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a quiet game for Portugal, glancing a header wide and failing to take a one-on-one opportunity.

Before kick-off, there was an announcement that the neighbours will make a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Both these sides have one more Euro 2020 warm-up left - Spain play Lithuania in Madrid on Tuesday before Portugal face Israel the next day in Lisbon.

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 6Llorente
  • 24LaporteSubstituted forLlorenteat 79'minutes
  • 4TorresSubstituted forGarcíaat 63'minutes
  • 14Gayà
  • 10Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forGonzálezat 62'minutes
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forRodriat 63'minutes
  • 17RuizSubstituted forKokeat 75'minutes
  • 22SarabiaSubstituted forMorenoat 75'minutes
  • 7Morata
  • 11Torres

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 3Llorente
  • 8Koke
  • 9Moreno
  • 12García
  • 13Sánchez
  • 16Rodri
  • 18Alba
  • 19Olmo
  • 21Oyarzabal
  • 26González

Portugal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 6José Fonte
  • 3PepeSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 59'minutes
  • 5GuerreiroSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 81'minutes
  • 24OliveiraSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 59'minutes
  • 13Danilo
  • 16Renato SanchesSubstituted forAlves Palhinha Gonçalvesat 70'minutes
  • 23SequeiraSubstituted forPereira Gonçalvesat 45'minutes
  • 21JotaSubstituted forFerreira Silvaat 70'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 8João Moutinho
  • 9André Silva
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 12Lopes
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15Ferreira Silva
  • 18Neves
  • 19Pereira Gonçalves
  • 22Dantas da Silva
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 26Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spain 0, Portugal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spain 0, Portugal 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  4. Post update

    Foul by José Gayà (Spain).

  5. Post update

    Rafa (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Koke (Spain).

  7. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by José Gayà.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Moreno (Spain).

  10. Post update

    Nélson Semedo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Koke with a cross.

  12. Post update

    José Gayà (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Rafa (Portugal).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Portugal. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Spain).

  16. Post update

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Nuno Mendes replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Diego Llorente replaces Aymeric Laporte.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Koke replaces Fabián Ruiz.

