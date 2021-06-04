Match ends, Italy 4, Czech Republic 0.
Italy brushed aside the Czech Republic in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game in Bologna for an eighth consecutive win without conceding a goal.
Ciro Immobile drilled in their opener before Nicolo Barella scored their second, courtesy of a huge deflection, after a run from the halfway line.
Lorenzo Insigne - on his 30th birthday - swept home from Immobile's pass.
Insigne then picked out Domenico Berardi in space and the striker chipped in a fourth.
Berardi's Sassuolo team-mate Giacomo Raspadori, a 21-year-old forward, came on for his international debut with 12 minutes to go.
Roberto Mancini's Azzurri - who host Turkey in the opening game of Euro 2020 next Friday - have not lost a game since 2018.
Italy are also in Group A with Wales and Switzerland. The Czech Republic are in Group D with England, Scotland and Croatia.
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 21G Donnarumma
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forTolóiat 87'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 3ChielliniSubstituted forAcerbiat 64'minutes
- 4SpinazzolaSubstituted forEmersonat 64'minutes
- 18Barella
- 8JorginhoSubstituted forCristanteat 63'minutes
- 5Locatelli
- 11BerardiSubstituted forChiesaat 77'minutes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forRaspadoriat 78'minutes
- 10Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 6Pessina
- 9Belotti
- 13Emerson
- 14Chiesa
- 15Acerbi
- 16Cristante
- 20Bernardeschi
- 22Raspadori
- 25Tolói
- 26Meret
Czech Rep
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Pavlenka
- 5Coufal
- 3CelustkaSubstituted forZimaat 45'minutes
- 4Brabec
- 18Boril
- 21Kral
- 8DaridaSubstituted forSadilekat 81'minutes
- 12MasopustSubstituted forSevcikat 61'minutes
- 7BarakSubstituted forSoucekat 45'minutes
- 14JanktoSubstituted forVydraat 61'minutes
- 11KrmencikSubstituted forSchickat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 2Kaderábek
- 10Schick
- 13Sevcik
- 15Soucek
- 16Mandous
- 17Zima
- 20Vydra
- 22Mateju
- 24Pekhart
- 25Pesek
- 26Sadilek
- Referee:
- Lionel Tschudi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 4, Czech Republic 0.
Post update
Offside, Italy. Giacomo Raspadori tries a through ball, but Nicolò Barella is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Petr Sevcik (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michal Sadilek.
Post update
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Rafael Tolói.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michal Sadilek (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Kral.
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Michal Sadilek (Czech Republic).
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Rafael Tolói replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Post update
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).
Post update
Petr Sevcik (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Manuel Locatelli (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Michal Sadilek replaces Vladimír Darida.
Post update
Foul by Lorenzo Insigne (Italy).
Post update
Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by David Zima.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Giacomo Raspadori replaces Ciro Immobile.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Federico Chiesa replaces Domenico Berardi.