Ciro Immobile's 13th international goal makes him the top scorer in Italy's Euro 2020 squad

Italy brushed aside the Czech Republic in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game in Bologna for an eighth consecutive win without conceding a goal.

Ciro Immobile drilled in their opener before Nicolo Barella scored their second, courtesy of a huge deflection, after a run from the halfway line.

Lorenzo Insigne - on his 30th birthday - swept home from Immobile's pass.

Insigne then picked out Domenico Berardi in space and the striker chipped in a fourth.

Berardi's Sassuolo team-mate Giacomo Raspadori, a 21-year-old forward, came on for his international debut with 12 minutes to go.

Roberto Mancini's Azzurri - who host Turkey in the opening game of Euro 2020 next Friday - have not lost a game since 2018.

Italy are also in Group A with Wales and Switzerland. The Czech Republic are in Group D with England, Scotland and Croatia.