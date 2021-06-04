Shaun Pearson has also played for Spalding United, Stamford and Boston United

Grimsby Town have re-signed defender Shaun Pearson from Wrexham.

Pearson had left the Mariners to join Wrexham in the summer of 2017 and made over 130 appearances for the Dragons.

Wrexham had agreed a new deal with their 32-year-old captain, but Pearson has opted to return to the club he first joined in 2011.

"I didn't see this opportunity coming back around. I am delighted it has and like I keep saying I cannot wait to get started," Pearson said.

"There seems to be a good feeling around the club and about the place."

On deciding not to sign a new deal with Wrexham after agreeing terms, Pearson told the Wrexham website: "Tuesday morning I woke up expecting to negotiate a new deal with Wrexham; we talked and I came to an agreement with Shaun Harvey and was going to come back in to sign it that afternoon

"I was planning to come back at 4pm, but then just past 3pm I got a phone call from Grimsby. I phoned Shaun and asked for time to think about it and listen to the offer.

"A lot of other clubs I wouldn't have been interested. Not being disrespectful to other clubs but we're settled here, we're happy here - family life, kids in school etc.

"If the documentary shows what I think it will show, people will see how happy we are in Wrexham, but if there was one club who was going to pull on my heartstrings it was definitely Grimsby Town.

"I felt I couldn't turn down the opportunity to return to Grimsby.""