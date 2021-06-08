BBC Scotland will be offering a wedge of additional content across its platforms throughout Scotland's time in the competition

BBC Scotland has got you covered this summer as we prepare to support the nation at Euro 2020.

Sportsound, led by Richard Gordon on BBC Radio Scotland, will bring live commentary and analysis of every Scotland game in their in their first major finals in over two decades.

Meanwhile, from 11 to 23 June, the all-new Full Scottish Football Breakfast will be broadcast live each weekday morning on 810MW and online.

Hosts Kenny Macintyre and Connie McLaughlin - plus Tom English - will bring a fun and informal look at the Euros with special guests joining for lively chat and debate.

Throughout the competition, Tam Cowan and Stuart Cosgrove will bring audiences a daily serving of Off the Ball banter across all platforms and frequencies.

Nope, that is not all. On television, BBC Scotland will have the Tartan Army laughing, crying and reminiscing with a wedge of content.

On the eve of the competition, Steven Thompson will look ahead to the finals in a special Sportscene Euros Preview programme and host Sportscene's highlights of both Scotland's matches away to England and at home to Croatia.

Scotland's opening game against the Czech Republic will be live on BBC One with Eilidh Barbour on presenting duties, joined by Shelley Kerr and James McFadden.

When the dust has settled - and Andy Robertson lifts the trophy, perhaps - we will take a look back on how Steve Clarke's team have performed in a Sportscene Euros Review.

Yes, oh yes, there is more. To get us well prepared for the tournament, Mr Brown's Boys, an hour-long documentary for BBC One Scotland, will take fans down memory lane.

Focussing on the 1998 World Cup, former manager Craig Brown and ex-players, including Colin Hendry, John Collins, Paul Lambert and Jim Leighton, talk us through Scotland's last major finals appearance.

The following day, Away with the Tartan Army: Scotland's Best Moments celebrates the nation's best supporting memories by counting down the top 10 moments in Tartan Army history, told by the fans themselves.

A View from the Euros will take an alternative look at the tournament with a three-episode special - beginning on 11 June - which will swing from the serious to the silly, from pre-tournament hopes and dreams to the moment Scotland hopefully shocks the world to lift the trophy.

On 17 June, the eve of the much-anticipated Group D encounter with England, a team of stars and football legends from north and south of the border go head-to-head to settle the score once and for all in The Ultimate Auld Enemy Showdown.

Team captains Alan Rough and Chris Sutton lead their squads in a series of peculiar challenges before the grand finale - a Scotland versus England penalty shootout with a twist.

Tune in to see Jackie McNamara, Pauline MacDonald, Grado and the one and only Archie Gemmill turn out for the Scots, while England boast the likes of Anita Asante, Steve Hodge, Radzi Chinyanganya, and World Cup hero Geoff Hurst.

And if that is not enough, Scotland's favourite Twitter account will on hand to provide The Old Firm Facts Guide to Surviving the Euros, bringing his unique brand of humour to BBC Scotland's social media platforms with a series of two-minute monologues.

BBC Radio nan Gaidheal will also be offering Gaelic commentary and analysis on the Scotland matches, as well as a host of complementary programming in the build-up to each game.