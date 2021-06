Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Brad Halliday was in the Doncaster side when they lost 3-1 at Fleetwood in February

Fleetwood Town have signed defender Brad Halliday from League One rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Halliday, 25, was a regular in his two seasons with Rovers, making 87 appearances in all competitions.

But the former Cambridge United played has now signed a two-year deal at Highbury Stadium.

Halliday began his career as a trainee at Middlesbrough, and has also had loan spells at York, Hartlepool and Accrington Stanley.

