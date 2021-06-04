Last updated on .From the section Newport

A dejected Tom King after his last Newport appearance, a defeat at Wembley in the League Two play-off final against Morecambe

Wales squad goalkeeper Tom King and Wales international midfielder Josh Sheehan will leave Newport County.

Sheehan and King played their last game for the Exiles in their 1-0 defeat in the League Two play-off final against Morecambe at Wembley.

Former Wales midfielder Joe Ledley is also leaving along with striker Ryan Taylor, but Scot Bennett is retained.

The Exiles have made their first summer signing after agreeing a two-year deal with Walsall defender Cameron Norman.

Mike Flynn's side also hope to retain Joss Labadie, Lewis Collins, Liam Shephard, Mickey Demetriou and Ryan Haynes, who have all been offered new deals.

The Exiles say they "remain in dialogue," with out-of-contract players Aaron Lewis, Kevin Ellison, Robbie Willmott and Tristan Abrahams.

Ashley Baker, Corey Whitely, Daniel Leadbitter, David Longe-King, Jack Evans, Kyle Howkins, Ledley, Sheehan, Taylor and King have all been released.

Newport would have loved to have kept Sheehan, who made his Wales debut this season, but say he is leaving "to pursue an opportunity elsewhere."

Sheehan, 26, is being heavily linked with a move to League One side Bolton Wanderers.

Goalkeeper King this season set a new world record for the longest goal scored in competitive football.

The 26-year-old scored from 96 metres as the Exiles drew 1-1 at Cheltenham Town in January.

However, he departs with the club having already agreed a new deal with goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

Dom Telford, Matt Dolan, Padraig Amond and Priestley Farquharson all remain in contract for another year, as does defender Bennett after Newport took their option to extend his deal.

Scholars Joe Woodiwiss, Lewys Twamley and Ryan Hillier have been offered professional deals by Newport, while loanees Anthony Hartigan, Jake Scrimshaw, Luke Gambin and Nicky Maynard depart.