Josh Kay made 33 appearances during the 2020-21 season

Barrow have re-signed winger Josh Kay on a new two-year contract.

Kay, 24, was released by the club last month after making 110 appearances but has been offered fresh terms by new boss Mark Cooper.

"I was really keen to get Josh back into the club as soon as I took the job," former Forest Green boss Cooper told Barrow's official site. external-link

"The pace and creativity that he has are things that I see becoming a real asset for us next season."

Kay scored five times last season as Barrow finished 21st in League Two.

He also played a key role in the Bluebirds' National League title win in 2019-20.