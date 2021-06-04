Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Harry Anderson won promotion from the National League to League One during his five years with Lincoln

Lincoln City have released winger Harry Anderson after five years with the club.

The 24-year-old spent the 2016-17 season on loan with the Imps before joining permanently after helping them win the National League title.

He was part of the Lincoln side that won promotion from League Two in 2018-19 and also lifted the Football League Trophy in 2018.

Anderson scored 25 goals in 158 league appearances.

The Imps said in a statement: "He remains one of the club's most decorated players, and we wish him all the best for the future."

Michael Appleton's men finished fourth in League One in 2020-21 and lost to Blackpool in the League One play-off final on Sunday.

They have also released goalkeeper Ethan Ross, 24, after one season with the club.