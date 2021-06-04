Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Five players from champions Chelsea have been selected in the Professional Footballers' Association Women's Super League team of the year.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, defenders Magdalena Eriksson and Maren Mjelde and forwards Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr were all picked by fellow WSL players.

Runners-up Manchester City have Sam Mewis, Caroline Weir, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp included in the XI.

Leah Williamson and Katie McCabe are in from Arsenal, who finished third.

It means all the players in the PFA team of the year come from the top three clubs, in keeping with the shortlist for the WSL player of the year award, which features three players each from Chelsea and Manchester City.

The PFA awards will be announced on Sunday, 6 June.

England forward Kirby, 27, was last month voted the Football Writers' Association's women's footballer of the year after scoring 25 goals in all competitions this season.

PFA WSL team of the year