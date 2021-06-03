World Cup Qualifying - South America
ArgentinaArgentina1ChileChile1

Argentina 1-1 Chile: Lionel Messi says first match since death of Diego Maradona was "special"

Lionel Messi scoring a penalty against Chile
Lionel Messi has now scored 72 goals in 143 appearances for Argentina

Lionel Messi said Argentina's World Cup qualifying draw against Chile was "special" as it was the first since the death of their legendary former captain Diego Maradona.

Maradona died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack in November.

Messi opened the scoring with a penalty but Alexis Sanchez's equaliser meant Argentina missed the chance to climb above Brazil and go top of the table.

"It was a special match given it was the first without Diego," said Messi.

Argentina have not played for more than six months after two matchdays were postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Barcelona striker put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot on 24 minutes in Santiago del Estero after Lautaro Martinez had been fouled by Guillermo Maripan in the box.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Sanchez levelled from close range just 12 minutes later after former Cardiff midfielder Gary Medel cut back Charles Aranguiz's free-kick across goal.

Messi saw a free-kick well saved by Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in first-half stoppage-time, before seeing another set piece hit the bar with 10 minutes remaining.

The draw means Argentina stay second and a point behind leaders Brazil, who will look to maintain their perfect qualifying record when they host Ecuador on Friday. Chile are sixth after winning just one of their opening five matches.

In Thursday's other South American qualifiers, Everton defender Yerry Mina was among the scorers as Colombia beat Peru 3-0 in Lima.

Mateus Uribe and Luis Diaz were also on target for Colombia, who had lost their previous two qualifiers by an aggregate score of 9-1.

Uruguay, who were without the suspended Edinson Cavani, were held to a goalless draw by Paraguay in Montevideo, while Bolivia climbed off the bottom of the table with a 3-1 win over Venezuela in La Paz.

Another round of World Cup qualifiers follows on Tuesday and Wednesday before the Copa America begins in Brazil on 13 June - a tournament you can watch live on the BBC.

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 12Martínez
  • 4FoythSubstituted forMolinaat 81'minutes
  • 13RomeroBooked at 52mins
  • 2Martínez QuartaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMartínezat 45'minutes
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 7de Paul
  • 5ParedesSubstituted forPalaciosat 81'minutes
  • 16OcamposSubstituted forCorreaat 45'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forÁlvarezat 62'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 22Martínez

Substitutes

  • 1Marchesín
  • 6Pezzella
  • 8Acuña
  • 9Álvarez
  • 14Molina
  • 15Gómez
  • 17Domínguez
  • 18Rodríguez
  • 19Martínez
  • 20Palacios
  • 21Correa
  • 23Musso

Chile

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bravo
  • 4Isla
  • 17Medel
  • 3Maripán
  • 2Mena
  • 8GaldamesBooked at 2minsSubstituted forPinaresat 65'minutes
  • 13Pulgar
  • 20AránguizBooked at 68minsSubstituted forAlarcónat 86'minutes
  • 9Meneses
  • 11VargasSubstituted forPalaciosat 81'minutes
  • 7Sánchez

Substitutes

  • 5Roco
  • 6Sierralta
  • 10Pinares
  • 12Arias
  • 14Orellana
  • 15Beausejour
  • 16Baeza
  • 18Alarcón
  • 19Jiménez
  • 21Palacios
  • 22Brereton
  • 23Castellón
Referee:
Jesús Valenzuela

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamChile
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Argentina 1, Chile 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Argentina 1, Chile 1.

  3. Post update

    Joaquín Correa (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tomás Alarcón (Chile).

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Lautaro Martínez (Argentina).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina).

  7. Post update

    Carlos Palacios (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Julián Álvarez.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nahuel Molina.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chile. Tomás Alarcón replaces Charles Aránguiz.

  11. Post update

    Exequiel Palacios (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Chile).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chile. Carlos Palacios replaces Eduardo Vargas.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Exequiel Palacios replaces Leandro Paredes.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Nahuel Molina replaces Juan Foyth.

  16. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Argentina) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  17. Post update

    Joaquín Correa (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Eugenio Mena (Chile).

  19. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Eugenio Mena (Chile).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 4th June 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil44001221012
2Argentina532073411
3Ecuador430113679
4Paraguay51406517
5Uruguay52127707
6Colombia5212911-27
7Chile51227705
8Bolivia5113813-54
9Venezuela510439-63
10Peru5014413-91
View full World Cup Qualifying - South America table

