Celtic are bracing themselves for a big-money offer from English Championship winners Norwich City for Kristoffer Ajer, the 23-year-old Norway defender for whom Newcastle United are also keen. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers and Celtic, along with Belgian outfit Gent, have tabled bids for Elfsborg defender Joseph Okumu, but French clubs Lorient and Reims appear to be leading the way for the 24-year-old Kenya international with the Swedes holding out for around £3.4m. (Aftonbladet) external-link

AEK Athens could be willing to waive part of the transfer fee still owed by Celtic for goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas to cut a quick deal for Olivier Ntcham, the 25-year-old French midfielder who failed to win a permanent move to Marseille following his loan spell back in his homeland. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Atletico Madrid are keen to keep striker Moussa Dembele, but the Frenchman's former club, Celtic, may not see a big sell-on fee as the Spanish champions are looking to revise the terms of his loan from Lyon because he made just seven appearances in all competitions. (Footmercato) external-link

Interim boss John Kennedy's odds of being Celtic manager on day one of the 2021-22 season have been cut four times in the last 48 hours after it was revealed that Ange Postecoglou's move from Yokohama F Marinos could "take several weeks" as Uefa considers the Glasgow club's appeal against the Greek-Australian's need for the governing body's Pro Licence. (Scottish Sun) external-link

John Hughes, who left his manager's job at Ross County at the end of the season, is in the frame to take charge of Celtic's new colt team in the Lowland League. (Daily Record, print edition)

Dundee United will look for an experienced assistant should academy coach Tam Courts be promoted as their new head coach. (The Courier) external-link

Livingston are eyeing Wales Under-21 goalkeeper Daniel Barden on loan from Norwich City to compete with Max Stryjek for the number one jersey next season. (Daily Record, print edition)

Striker Scott Robinson has signed for relegated Kilmarnock after his release by Livingston, along with midfielder Blair Alston, his fellow 29-year-old who has exited Falkirk. (Daily Record, print edition)

Midfielder Stevie Mallan will return to Hibernian for pre-season determined to prove he can be more than a squad player after the 25-year-old's successful loan spell with Turkish top-tier club Yeni Malatyaspor, but interested parties are monitoring his situation (The Scotsman) external-link

Turkish winger Ilkay Durmus has ended his two-year stay with St Mirren after the 27-year-old rejected a new contract, but the Scottish Premiership club are continuing talks with winger Dylan Connolly, while a contract remains on the table for midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Glenn Middleton, the 21-year-old Scotland Under-21 winger, has returned to Rangers after ending his loan with St Johnstone by helping the Perth side lift the Scottish Cup and urged manager Steven Gerrard to "trust me" as part of his first-team squad next season. (The Scotsman) external-link

Goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal, the 35-year-old who ended his spell at Hearts with a loan to Scottish Cup winners St Johnstone, says a return to his native Czech Republic is most probable this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee have released goalkeepers Jack Hamilton and Calum Ferrie following their promotion to the Scottish Championship. (The Courier) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald has left Fulham - just a week after life-saving surgery, the 32-year-old having managed chronic kidney disease for 12 years. (Scottish Sun) external-link

French centre-half Christopher Jullien has returned to Celtic Park for the first time since knee surgery and revealed that he could not feel or move his leg after the collision with a post that has ruled him out of action for nine months. (The Herald) external-link

Winger Martin Boyle had a first-half penalty saved by Kuwait goalkeeper Sulaiman Abdulghafour, only for Hibernian team-mate Jackson Irvine to bury the rebound and spare his blushes as Australia won 3-0 in Kuwait City. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link