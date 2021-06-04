Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Handball laws were updated during 2020-21 for next season

Accidental handball by a forward in the build-up to a goal will not be penalised at Euro 2020, says Uefa.

Changes to the handball law were made in March by the International Football Association Board - football's law makers.

Competitions are allowed to implement them before next term at their own discretion.

And officials at the European Championship will apply the new laws when the tournament begins on 11 June.

Uefa referees boss Roberto Rosetti called the changes more in tune with "the spirit of football".

In the Premier League last term, accidental handball by a team-mate in build-up to a goal was an offence, with a controversial disallowed Fulham goal during their Premier League defeat by Tottenham in March highlighting the issue.

Josh Maja had a goal ruled out after team-mate Mario Lemina was penalised for handball in the build-up, despite his arm being by his side as a clearance struck him.

In a briefing on Friday, Rosetti also stressed that there must be "clear evidence" before a video assistant referee (VAR) disallows a goal awarded by an on-field referee, and said that television viewers will only see the "final" line used for offside decisions.

"Football is about controversial moments and it is not always easy to define the line of intervention for our VARs," Rosetti said.

"We want clear evidence to disallow goals - that's it. For factual decisions we want interventions just if it's clear."

Match officials will also be expected to take a "zero-tolerance" approach for dangerous play, and in a situation where players surround officials, they should expect a minimum of one yellow card to be issued.