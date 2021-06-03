Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ross Glendinning spent five years at Ballymena United

Ross Glendinning has become Glentoran's first signing of the summer after leaving fellow Irish Premiership side Ballymena United.

The goalkeeper made 158 appearances for the Sky Blues after initially joining on loan in 2016.

The 28-year-old was placed on the transfer list by Ballymena in the January window but remained at the club for the rest of the season.

Glentoran have also announced the departure of defender Keith Cowan.

The 35-year-old centre back joined Glentoran in January 2020 but has left the Oval club after the expiry of his contract.

Glendinning, son of former Glentoran full back Mark, was at briefly at the Oval as a teenager before a seve-year spell with Linfield and his time at the Showgrounds with Ballymena. He has also been capped for Northern Ireland at under-16, under-18 and under-21 level.