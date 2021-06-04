Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glentoran's Lauren Wade returns to the squad after missing the Euro 2022 play-off win over Ukraine

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has included uncapped midfielder Fi Morgan in his 22-player squad for next week's friendly against Scotland.

Cliftonville's Morgan has previously represented NI at U17 and U19 level.

Lisburn Rangers defender Ella Haughey and Glentoran trio Casey Howe, Lauren Wade and Joely Andrews return to the panel after missing out last time.

NI host Scotland at Seaview on Thursday in their first game since qualifying for next year's European Championship.

A limited number of supporters will be allowed to attend the match at Seaview, which will kick off at 19:00 BST kick-off.

Shiels' side are hoping to continue their recent form as they ramp up preparations for the start of their 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign in September.

Scotland failed to qualify for the Euros but are ranked 23rd in the world and are therefore expected to offer a stiff test for Northern Ireland, who are ranked 48th.

Northern Ireland will be without several established squad members, including 111-cap defender Ashley Hutton, who ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Linfield at the end of May.

Everton striker Simone Magill is also unavailable, as are Rachel Furness, Demi Vance, Megan Bell, Caragh Hamilton and Abbie Magee.

Northern Ireland squad for Scotland friendly

Goalkeepers - Jackie Burns (Glentoran), Becky Flaherty (Blackburn Rovers).

Defenders - Julie Nelson (Crusaders), Rebecca McKenna (Linfield), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City), Laura Rafferty (unattached), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville), Ella Haughey (Lisburn Rangers).

Midfielders - Marissa Callaghan, Louise McDaniel and Fi Morgan (all Cliftonville), Nadene Caldwell, Joely Andrews and Sam Kelly (all Glentoran), Chloe McCarron (unattached), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Ciara Watling (unattached).

Forwards - Kerry Beattie, Casey Howe and Lauren Wade (all Glentoran), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers).