Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Wes Burns made 39 appearances in 2020-21, scoring six goals

Ipswich Town have signed forward Wes Burns from League One rivals Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at Portman Road after scoring in a 3-1 defeat by Ipswich on the final day of the 2020-21 season.

Welshman Burns scored 23 goals in 176 games for Fleetwood, having joined them from Bristol City in 2017.

"I'm obviously delighted to get the deal done and sign for what is a massive football club," he said.

"It's an exciting time for the club, seeing the ambitions they have and that is one of the big draws for me coming here.

"The manager made it clear as well that the target is getting promoted to the Championship next season and then to kick on from there."

Ipswich finished ninth in 2020-21, five points short of the play-off places, with Fleetwood 15th.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.