Alisson has made 130 appearances for Liverpool and scored the first goal of his career against West Brom last month

Liverpool intend to open contract talks with goalkeeper Alisson Becker when he returns to the club after the summer.

The Brazil international is currently away preparing for the Copa America and is one of several players the club want to start negotiations with.

Alisson, 28, joined the Reds from Roma on a six-year-deal in 2018 for £66.8m.

That made him the world's most expensive keeper at the time, and he has gone on to win the Champions League and Premier League.

Alisson scored a crucial late winner against West Brom in May and won the club's goal of the season award, becoming the sixth keeper to score a Premier League goal - and the first to do so with a header.

Liverpool had a difficult season after they were unable to retain their Premier League title but secured qualification for the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign.