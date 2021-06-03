Euro U21 Qualifying
Wales U21Wales U2119:30Moldova U21Moldova U21
Venue: Stebonheath Park

Wales U21 v Moldova U21 (Fri)

Wales U21 V Moldova U21
Wales U21 beat Moldova 3-0 in Wrexham last November having lost the reverse fixture.

Wales begin their Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifying campaign against Moldova at Stebonheath Park in Llanelli on Friday

Paul Bodin's new look squad also face the Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Gibraltar in Group E.

Moldova were beaten 3-0 at Wrexham's Racecourse last November in the Euro 2021 qualifying campaign.

Wales finished fourth in that campaign, which saw a number of players promoted to the senior squad.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Elliot Thorpe and Swansea City defender Cameron Evans earn first call-ups for the opening qualifier.

Evans, currently on loan at League of Ireland Premier Division side Waterford, said Friday's Moldova game is an "opportunity" to get a good start in the campaign with their rivals not in action until September.

George Ratcliffe, Brandon Cooper and Christian Norton are out injured while Cardiff City's Rubin Colwill is also a notable absentee.

Colwill, who made his Under-21 debut as a substitute in the defeat to the Republic of Ireland in March, was the surprise inclusion in Wales' Euro 2020 squad.

Friday 4th June 2021

