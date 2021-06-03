Match ends, Belgium 1, Greece 1.
World number one side Belgium warmed up for the European Championship with a disappointing draw against Greece.
Belgium took the lead through Thorgan Hazard's sixth Belgium goal after he exchanged passes with Yannick Carrasco and coolly converted at the near post.
Kyriakos Papadopoulos' diving header struck the post and Georgios Tzavellas converted the rebound for Greece, who have failed to qualify for the Euros.
Belgium were without injured Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.
The 29-year-old suffered a fractured nose and eye socket during last Saturday's Champions League final defeat by Chelsea and waits to see if he will be fit enough to participate in the tournament.
Belgium face Croatia in their final friendly on Sunday (19:45 BST) and Roberto Martinez's side will be considered as one of the favourites to win the Euros.
They begin their campaign against Russia on 12 June, followed by Denmark on 17 June and rounding off Group B against Finland on 21 June.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-3
- 12MignoletSubstituted forSelsat 90'minutes
- 2AlderweireldSubstituted forTielemansat 82'minutes
- 4Boyata
- 18Denayer
- 15Meunier
- 26Praet
- 19Dendoncker
- 16T HazardSubstituted forChadliat 74'minutes
- 25DokuSubstituted forMertensat 45'minutes
- 9LukakuSubstituted forBatshuayiat 45'minutes
- 11CarrascoSubstituted forTrossardat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 3Mechele
- 6Sambi Lokonga
- 8Tielemans
- 13Sels
- 14Mertens
- 17Vanaken
- 20Benteke
- 21Castagne
- 22Chadli
- 23Batshuayi
- 24Trossard
Greece
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Vlachodimos
- 15AndroutsosSubstituted forSaliakasat 80'minutes
- 4Papadopoulos
- 3Tzavellas
- 21TsimikasSubstituted forPelkasat 60'minutes
- 6GalanopoulosSubstituted forGonçalves Rodriguesat 69'minutes
- 5BouchalakisSubstituted forSiopisat 69'minutes
- 7Masouras
- 11BakasetasSubstituted forMantalosat 80'minutes
- 18Giannoulis
- 16PavlidisSubstituted forKoutrisat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bakakis
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 12Paschalakis
- 13Dioudis
- 14Pelkas
- 17Tzolis
- 19Koutris
- 20Mantalos
- 22Mavropanos
- 23Siopis
- 24Poungouras
- 25Saliakas
- Referee:
- Fábio Veríssimo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 1, Greece 1.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Post update
Zeca (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Thomas Meunier (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leonardo Koutris (Greece).
Post update
Offside, Greece. Kyriakos Papadopoulos tries a through ball, but Leonardo Koutris is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Belgium).
Post update
Manolis Siopis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Matz Sels replaces Simon Mignolet.
Post update
Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Giorgos Masouras (Greece).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Greece) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgos Masouras with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Manolis Siopis (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.
Post update
Foul by Dennis Praet (Belgium).
Post update
Petros Mantalos (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Dedryck Boyata (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Youri Tielemans replaces Toby Alderweireld.
- Cristiano Ronaldo: How did he became the world's biggest one man footballing brand?
- When I Was 25: Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes opens up about about some incredibly difficult decisions