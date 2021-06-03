International Friendlies
BelgiumBelgium1GreeceGreece1

Euro 2020: Belgium 1-1 Greece - Thorgan Hazard scores as hosts are held

Belgium players
Belgium were held by a Greece team that are ranked 51 in the world

World number one side Belgium warmed up for the European Championship with a disappointing draw against Greece.

Belgium took the lead through Thorgan Hazard's sixth Belgium goal after he exchanged passes with Yannick Carrasco and coolly converted at the near post.

Kyriakos Papadopoulos' diving header struck the post and Georgios Tzavellas converted the rebound for Greece, who have failed to qualify for the Euros.

Belgium were without injured Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

The 29-year-old suffered a fractured nose and eye socket during last Saturday's Champions League final defeat by Chelsea and waits to see if he will be fit enough to participate in the tournament.

Belgium face Croatia in their final friendly on Sunday (19:45 BST) and Roberto Martinez's side will be considered as one of the favourites to win the Euros.

They begin their campaign against Russia on 12 June, followed by Denmark on 17 June and rounding off Group B against Finland on 21 June.

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12MignoletSubstituted forSelsat 90'minutes
  • 2AlderweireldSubstituted forTielemansat 82'minutes
  • 4Boyata
  • 18Denayer
  • 15Meunier
  • 26Praet
  • 19Dendoncker
  • 16T HazardSubstituted forChadliat 74'minutes
  • 25DokuSubstituted forMertensat 45'minutes
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forBatshuayiat 45'minutes
  • 11CarrascoSubstituted forTrossardat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 3Mechele
  • 6Sambi Lokonga
  • 8Tielemans
  • 13Sels
  • 14Mertens
  • 17Vanaken
  • 20Benteke
  • 21Castagne
  • 22Chadli
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 24Trossard

Greece

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Vlachodimos
  • 15AndroutsosSubstituted forSaliakasat 80'minutes
  • 4Papadopoulos
  • 3Tzavellas
  • 21TsimikasSubstituted forPelkasat 60'minutes
  • 6GalanopoulosSubstituted forGonçalves Rodriguesat 69'minutes
  • 5BouchalakisSubstituted forSiopisat 69'minutes
  • 7Masouras
  • 11BakasetasSubstituted forMantalosat 80'minutes
  • 18Giannoulis
  • 16PavlidisSubstituted forKoutrisat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bakakis
  • 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 12Paschalakis
  • 13Dioudis
  • 14Pelkas
  • 17Tzolis
  • 19Koutris
  • 20Mantalos
  • 22Mavropanos
  • 23Siopis
  • 24Poungouras
  • 25Saliakas
Referee:
Fábio Veríssimo

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamGreece
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Belgium 1, Greece 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Belgium 1, Greece 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

  4. Post update

    Zeca (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Thomas Meunier (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Leonardo Koutris (Greece).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Greece. Kyriakos Papadopoulos tries a through ball, but Leonardo Koutris is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Belgium).

  9. Post update

    Manolis Siopis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Matz Sels replaces Simon Mignolet.

  11. Post update

    Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Giorgos Masouras (Greece).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Greece) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgos Masouras with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manolis Siopis (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dennis Praet (Belgium).

  17. Post update

    Petros Mantalos (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Dedryck Boyata (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Youri Tielemans replaces Toby Alderweireld.

