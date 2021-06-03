Last updated on .From the section Barnet

Simon Bassey was previously a coach with AFC Wimbledon

Barnet are searching for a new manager after Simon Bassey accepted a coaching role with an unnamed EFL club.

Bassey, 45, took charge at The Hive in April following Tim Flowers' departure and had been made an offer to continue in the role at Barnet next season.

"An opportunity has come up for me to work at a higher level, one I felt I couldn't turn down," Bassey said.

Barnet finished second bottom in the National League this season but stay up after relegation was scrapped.