Jack Collison played for Wigan and Bournemouth as well as West Ham before injury ended his career in 2016

Former Wales and West Ham United midfielder Jack Collison has been named head coach of Atalanta United 2.

The 32-year-old leaves his role with the club's academy to take the position with the USL Championship side.

Atalanta United 2 play in the USA's second tier and are affiliated to Major League Soccer's Atlanta United.

Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said: "Jack has done a tremendous job with our Academy teams."

Bocanegra, capped 110 times by the USA as a player, added: "He's quickly proven to have a bright future in the managerial world."

Capped 15 times by Wales and having played 74 times in the Premier League, Collison was forced to retire as a player aged 27 due to persistent knee troubles.

Collison worked at Peterborough and West Ham United with youth players before joining Atalanta's academy in June 2019.

"Having spent the last two seasons in the academy, it has given me a real understanding of what it is to be a part of this incredible club," said Collison.

"I am looking forward to the challenge and cannot wait to get started."