Fran Alonso's Celtic could take the SWPL 1 title on the final day if results go their way

Celtic head coach Fran Alonso says he is dreaming of a SWPL 1 title triumph on the final day of the season, but would be delighted with a Women's Champions League place.

Leaders Glasgow City - three points ahead of Celtic - need just a draw against third-place Rangers on Sunday to seal their 14th successive title.

But if Scott Booth's side lose and Celtic beat Motherwell, Alonso's team can win the league on goal difference.

"I am a dreamer," said the Spaniard.

"When I came to the UK I was a housekeeper, cleaning for two years because I couldn't speak English, with a dream of coaching in the Premier League.

"I work as hard as I can to make sure the dreams come true and that's exactly what the players do as well.

"Of course we dream, dreams keep you motivated and we can fight as hard as we can to control what we can.

"Unfortunately on this occasion, I would like to be in the position of Glasgow City because they can control their outcome."

The top two earn Champions League qualification and Celtic can guarantee at least a runners-up finish with a sixth straight win when they face sixth-place Motherwell who have four defeats in five.

But if Rangers, two points adrift of their Old Firm rivals, beat Glasgow City and Celtic unexpectedly drop points then the Ibrox side will finish second.

"We can control our outcome with the Champions League and that's a massive, amazing outcome, that's why I our focus is on that," added Alonso.

"It's important to focus only on our game, try to get the three points and not make a mistake in the last game of the season.

"That would be devastating, although I would still feel very proud of the team."