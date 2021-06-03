Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jordi Cruyff has managed Maccabi Tel Aviv, Chongqing Liangjiang and Shenzhen

Barcelona have appointed former midfielder Jordi Cruyff to a "strategic role" advising on football matters.

The 47-year-old played for Barca between 1994 and 1996 and is the son of club legend Johan.

"This is a club that is very special for me and my family. The motivation is enormous. To come back is kind of like coming home," Cruyff said.

Cruyff will leave his post as manager at Chinese Super League club Shenzhen FC to take up the position.

Barca said Cruyff's arrival on 1 August is part of new organisational structure being created at the Nou Camp by president Joan Laporta.

Jordi's father Johan played for and went on to manage the Catalan club, leading Barca to four consecutive La Liga titles between 1990 and 1994.

Current boss Ronald Koeman was part of that side, scoring the goal that made the club European champions for the first time in 1992.