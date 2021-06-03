Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Zoe Ogilvie will join Aberdeen's board this month

Zoe Ogilvie will become the first female board member in Aberdeen's 118-year history later this month.

The businesswoman, who has a background in communications and marketing, will be a non-executive director at Pittodrie.

Ogilvie is the mother of Francesca Ogilvie, who plays for Aberdeen Women.

"I'm thrilled to join the board but do not underestimate the challenges we face nor the responsibility that comes with the role," she said.

And chairman Dave Cormack said: "Zoe is incredibly well connected and brings significant credibility across both the public and private sectors."