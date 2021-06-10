Gordon has been involved in many of Scotland''s highs and lows over his 57 caps

Darren Fletcher. James McFadden. Barry Ferguson. Robert Snodgrass. James McArthur. Kenny Miller. Shaun Maloney. Scott Brown. Steven Naismith. Gary Naysmith.

Just 10 of the players Craig Gordon shared a Scotland dressing room with over his 17-year international career that never featured at a major tournament.

Referee Manuel Mejuto Gonzalez against Italy, Georgia, Georgia again, Slovenia. The Hearts goalkeeper has witnessed the agony of close qualifying defeats, along with the ignominy of the more embarrassing campaigns.

He and fellow goalkeeper David Marshall are the only ones left standing of those who played regularly in the finals-less Scotland era.

Now days away from a first appearance at a major tournament, Gordon considers all of those who never made it, from former team-mates to his first coach at Tynecastle, Jim Stewart.

"I actually feel sorry for him that he's going to miss out on this," he says of Scotland's goalkeeping coach of 16 years. "He had so long with Scotland. Stevie Woods has taken over now and he's a lucky charm, having managed to qualify for a finals so soon.

"Jim's been there and done it with the national team as player - I think it was the World Cup in '74 he went to - and then to be the goalkeeping coach and not make it - I do feel sorry for him.

"So many others gave so much in the Scotland jersey to try and make it happen. Turning up camp after camp and so many caps to not get there."

Battle for number one

Marshall, 36, has been alongside Gordon, 38, throughout the journey. The pair, alongside now retired Allan McGregor, are the last off the Scotland goalkeeping production line which seems to have halted after decades of success.

Both quiet, understated characters with vintage shot-stopping ability, Gordon and Marshall are rivals for the number one position against the Czech Republic on 14 June.

The latter is in the driving seat after his Belgrade penalty shoot-out heroics, but the former is the man in better form. Both have a burning desire to be the one between the sticks, but they don't let it affect their relationship.

"I've known David a long time," Gordon says.

"We used to go and train when Rab Douglas and Neil Sullivan were the goalkeepers and we were teenagers at the time. We were room-mates to start with so we've come through so much together. So many highs and lows, and we've always supported each other no matter who's been in the team.

"It's always been a good relationship and I'm sure that will continue no matter what happens. We both want to play but it's just a case of focussing on our own game and hoping for the best to get the nod, and if not we support the other one."

Gordon (right) and Marshall have been playing with Scotland together for over a decade

'It's more special than the first time'

Gordon's Scotland redemption story is not just one of missed tournaments gone by. His two-year absence from football until 2014 due to a knee injury, makes every minute he plays even sweeter.

Re-joining Championship-bound Hearts last summer after his Celtic contract expired seemed a gamble at the time, but it allowed him to play and earn a recall just in time for the play-off final in Serbia. The dream never died.

He may have watched from the sidelines as Marshall became the hero, but he soaked in every second.

"I was absolutely delighted to be there and be part of it and see the sheer joy on everybody's faces," he said. "Not just the players, but the staff, people behind the scenes that had been there for so many years.

"That's something I'll always remember and be able to take away from my career without playing a minute in any of the games leading up to that. To be one of the few Scotsmen to actually be there when it happened was very special."

And now, the Euros. A 23-year hoodoo lifted and the chance to cement his legacy as one of Scotland's best of recent times. The World Cup in Qatar next year is not beyond the realms of possibility for Gordon, who says he feels as good physically as he ever has. Whatever happens, he'll cherish it.

"Every time is so special because of where I've come from," he said. "Wanting to do it one more time - it feels even more special than it did the first time.

"As I get towards the end of my career I know these opportunities are running out. I'm desperate to make the most of every one."