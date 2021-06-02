Last updated on .From the section European Football

Inter Milan have appointed Simone Inzaghi as manager to replace Antonio Conte, who left the club last week.

The 45-year-old joins the Italian champions on a two-year contract, ending a 22-year association with Lazio.

Inzaghi, who has won the Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups as a manager, guided Lazio to sixth in Serie A last term.

As a player, he won multiple honours while in Rome, including the Scudetto.

