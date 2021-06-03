Lucas Vazquez: Real Madrid winger extends contract with club until June 2024

Lucas Vazquez
Lucas Vazquez made 34 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions last season

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has signed a new contract to stay at the club until the end of June 2024.

The Spain international, who suffered a late-season injury against Barcelona in April, committed his future to the La Liga side a day after the appointment of new coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Vazquez had been linked with a possible move to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old made his first-team debut in 2015 and played 34 games across all competitions last season.

Vazquez joins midfielder Luka Modric who agreed a new one-year deal with the club last week.

