Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to complete a sensational return to Manchester United.

His first period at the club, between 2003 and 2009, features heavily in the BBC documentary Cristiano Ronaldo: Impossible to Ignore.

The film highlights the story of the Portuguese star's upbringing, his time at United and Real Madrid, his personal development and how he became the world's biggest sporting brand.

It's all told by those who know and have followed his career, including players like Rio Ferdinand, Nani, Lucy Bronze, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, plus journalists, coaches and family friends.

So how much do you know about his extraordinary life? Watch the documentary and then have a go at our quiz.