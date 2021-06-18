Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to help Portugal defend their title as European champions at Euro 2020.

A new BBC documentary about Ronaldo's outstanding career has been released on BBC iPlayer.

The film highlights the story of the Portuguese star's upbringing, his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid, his personal development and how he became the world's biggest sporting brand.

It's all told by those who know and have followed his career, including players like Rio Ferdinand, Nani, Lucy Bronze, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, plus journalists, coaches and family friends.

How much do you know about his extraordinary life? Watch the documentary and then have a go at our quiz.