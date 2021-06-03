Last updated on .From the section European Football

Portugal have been runners-up twice in the competition

Portugal struck late on to beat defending champions Spain and reach the European Under-21 Championship final.

The winning goal with 10 minutes left was a fortuitous one for Portugal as Fabio Vieira's low cross deflected off Jorge Cuenca and looped into the net.

Spain were the better side for large spells with skipper Marc Cucurella thumping the post with a long-range drive and Brahim Diaz drilling narrowly wide.

Portugal will face the Netherlands or Germany in Sunday's final.

The Portuguese, who had Wolves' Vitinha and Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot in their starting line-up, are aiming to win the competition for the first time having been beaten finalists in 1994 and 2015.

Spain missed the opportunity to lift the trophy for a record sixth time, staying level with Italy on five victories.