Match ends, Spain U21 0, Portugal U21 1.
Portugal struck late on to beat defending champions Spain and reach the European Under-21 Championship final.
The winning goal with 10 minutes left was a fortuitous one for Portugal as Fabio Vieira's low cross deflected off Jorge Cuenca and looped into the net.
Spain were the better side for large spells with skipper Marc Cucurella thumping the post with a long-range drive and Brahim Diaz drilling narrowly wide.
Portugal will face the Netherlands or Germany in Sunday's final.
The Portuguese, who had Wolves' Vitinha and Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot in their starting line-up, are aiming to win the competition for the first time having been beaten finalists in 1994 and 2015.
Spain missed the opportunity to lift the trophy for a record sixth time, staying level with Italy on five victories.
Line-ups
Spain U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fernández
- 22Gil
- 2Mingueza
- 5Cuenca
- 11Cucurella
- 6Zubimendi
- 10VillarSubstituted forRuizat 82'minutes
- 7DíazBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPinoat 66'minutes
- 14García AlonsoSubstituted forSancetat 76'minutes
- 17GilSubstituted forMirandaat 45'minutes
- 18Puado
Substitutes
- 3Pedrosa
- 8Beltrán
- 9Ruiz
- 12Miranda
- 13Martínez
- 15Francés
- 16Blanco
- 19Niño
- 20Pino
- 21Sancet
- 23Peña
Portugal U21
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Meireles Costa
- 5Dalot
- 4Queirós
- 3Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 2Cadri Conté
- 10Santos BragançaSubstituted forSilva Baróat 65'minutes
- 7Vitinha
- 8Carvalho FernandesSubstituted forMorris Luísat 51'minutes
- 23VieiraSubstituted forLopes Pereiraat 90'minutes
- 9da Conceição LeãoBooked at 31minsSubstituted forde Melo Tomásat 65'minutes
- 11Mota CarvalhoSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Morris Luís
- 12Arantes Maximiano
- 13Franco Tavares
- 14Lopes Pereira
- 15Embaló Djaló
- 16Silva Baró
- 17Barros Soares
- 18Matias Ramos
- 19de Melo Tomás
- 20Neves Filipe
- 21Conceição
- 22Neves Virgínia
- Referee:
- Glenn Nyberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain U21 0, Portugal U21 1.
Post update
Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Spain U21).
Post update
Diogo Leite (Portugal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Spain U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Abdu Conté.
Post update
Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Jota.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal U21. Pedro Pereira replaces Fábio Vieira.
Post update
Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Diogo Leite.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fábio Vieira (Portugal U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Martín Zubimendi (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tiago Tomás (Portugal U21).
Post update
Attempt saved. Oihan Sancet (Spain U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martín Zubimendi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martín Zubimendi (Spain U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
Post update
Jorge Cuenca (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tiago Tomás (Portugal U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Abel Ruiz replaces Gonzalo Villar.
Goal!
Own Goal by Jorge Cuenca, Spain U21. Spain U21 0, Portugal U21 1.
Post update
Offside, Spain U21. Juan Miranda tries a through ball, but Marc Cucurella is caught offside.
