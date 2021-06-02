Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic's move to appoint Ange Postecoglou is in limbo as a Uefa spokesperson says it "could take several weeks" to process the club's appeal for an exemption which would allow the Australian to take charge despite not having the required pro licence coaching badge. (Sun) external-link

Celtic have had tentative talks with Jose Mourinho's former assistant Rui Faria over their managerial vacancy, with the Portuguese emerging as a potential alternative to frontrunner Postecoglou. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is critical of the "embarrassing" decision to award Netherlands a late free-kick which led to Memphis Depay's equaliser in the sides' 2-2 draw. (Scotsman) external-link

Striker Kevin Nisbet rates his first Scotland goal - which opened a 2-1 lead over the Dutch - as the highlight of his career. (Glasgow Times) external-link

AEK Athens want to sign Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Marseille. (Sun) external-link

Ross Callachan is poised to become Malky Mackay's first signing at Ross County after the forward activated a clause in his contract to leave relegated Hamilton. (Daily Record) external-link

Scott Allan can be a "big player" for Hibs next season, says sporting director Graeme Mathie after the creative midfielder missed five months of last term due to a heart condition. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins has signed a new two-year deal for the club's return to the top flight. (Courier) external-link