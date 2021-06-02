Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen are to sponsor Merthyr's home, away and third-kit shorts

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and her filmmaker fiance Jonny Owen are to sponsor Merthyr Town.

Owen, who is also an actor and radio presenter, is from Merthyr.

The name of the couple's new production company, BYO Films, will feature on the Southern League Premier South club's shorts in 2021-22.

"We wish the manager and the team every success this season and look forward to coming down when we can to cheer on the Martyrs," McClure and Owen said.

"We both love the town and are passionate supporters of grassroots football."

Merthyr were "mothballed" for the 2020-21 season because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.