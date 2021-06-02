Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Antonio Corbisiero made a handful of appearances for Swansea before leaving the club in 2005

Aberystwyth Town have appointed Antonio Corbisiero as their new manager.

The former Swansea City, Newport County and Llanelli player steps up from his role as assistant manager to replace Gavin Allen, who stepped down in May.

Aberystwyth finished 10th in the 2020-21 Cymru Premier season.

"I am extremely excited to get going and do all I can with my coaching team to get the best out of each individual to perform at their highest ability," said Corbisiero, 36.

Corbisiero finished his playing career with Aberystwyth, making 64 appearances for the club before moving into coaching.