Dale Taylor opens the scoring for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland held off Scotland's fight-back to secure a 2-1 victory in an under-21 friendly match in Dumbarton.

Nottingham Forest's Dale Taylor produced a smart finish to open the scoring after just nine minutes.

Scotland levelled when Athletic Bilbao's Ewan Urain was brought down in the box and Rangers forward Glenn Middleton converted from the spot.

But Taylor set up Barry Baggley to restore the visitors' lead.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Dermott Mee produced two fine saves in the second half to deny Scotland an equaliser.

The teams meet again on Saturday at 14:00 BST at the same venue.

Scotland: Slicker, Burroughs, Harper, Welsh, Deas, Banks, Erhahon, Kelly, Middleton, Joseph, Urain.

Substitutes: Kinnear, Mair, Mayo, Mackay, Rudden, McPake, Chalmers, Williamson, Clayton, MacGregor, Bowie.

Northern Ireland: Mee, Stewart, Donnelly, Balmer, Finlayson, Scott, Palmer, Boyd-Munce, Baggley, Conn-Clarke, Taylor.

Substitutes: Walsh, McClelland, Cousin-Dawson, Hume, Johnston, Smyth, Boyle, Waide, McCann.